Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 247,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 95,668 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.