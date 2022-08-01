Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in KLA by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.55.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $383.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

