Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $88.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

