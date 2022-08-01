Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. 17,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

