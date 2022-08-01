Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

PIPR stock opened at $126.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

