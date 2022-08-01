Piper Sandler Cuts Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Price Target to $3.00

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTICGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.29. 769,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTICGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

