Pirate Chain Trading Up 1.6% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $109.91 million and $106,812.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00274784 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00127319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00078656 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,417,447 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

