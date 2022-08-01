Pitbull 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $736,299.00 (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Pitbull has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Pitbull coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $34.08 million and $736,299.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00628099 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016463 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.
About Pitbull
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Pitbull Coin Trading
