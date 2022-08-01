Pivotal Research Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $560.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $585.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $662.16.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $432.10 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $471.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.23.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.