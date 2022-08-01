Pivotal Research Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $560.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $585.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $662.16.
Charter Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $432.10 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $471.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.23.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
