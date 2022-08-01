PIXEL (PXL) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. PIXEL has a total market cap of $738,948.90 and $576.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00591658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00260884 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015955 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

