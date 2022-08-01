Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $17.37

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $17.96. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 3,077 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

