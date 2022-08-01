Polkadex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $371,746.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00007016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $12.09 million and $371,746.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00624657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.