Polkadex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $371,746.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00007016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $12.09 million and $371,746.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00624657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016784 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.
About Polkadex
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Polkadex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.