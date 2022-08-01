PolkaDomain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $170,262.77 and approximately $14.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00614266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017049 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.
PolkaDomain Profile
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
PolkaDomain Coin Trading
