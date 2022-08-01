Polkadot (DOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.49 or 0.00036385 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00630340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.