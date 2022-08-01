PolkaFoundry (PKF) One Day Volume Hits $242,063.00

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $242,063.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004443 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00132868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032672 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

