PolySwarm Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $27.44 million and $2.58 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,088.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032709 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.