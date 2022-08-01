Populous (PPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $143,403.00

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. Populous has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $143,403.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.12 or 0.99994165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00130218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

