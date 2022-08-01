Populous (PPT) Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Populous has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $190,737.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.