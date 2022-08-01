Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. 10,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFTA. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,374,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,819,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,226,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

