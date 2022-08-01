PowerPool Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $17.07 million and $3.71 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004403 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032618 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,776,703 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

