PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 476,577 shares.The stock last traded at $13.95 and had previously closed at $14.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth $5,765,000.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

