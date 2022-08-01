Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,760 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 633.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.79 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

