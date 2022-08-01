Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Valero Energy by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after purchasing an additional 734,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $110.77 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

