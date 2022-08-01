Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $5,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $67.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.