Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $40,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $510,135,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,592,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,818,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,132,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $30.59 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $36.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

