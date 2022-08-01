Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 60 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $110,301,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

SHW stock opened at $241.94 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

