Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE opened at $410.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

