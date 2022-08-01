Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pretium Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.