Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 818,503 shares.The stock last traded at $13.14 and had previously closed at $13.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Primo Water Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.13.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.