Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 818,503 shares.The stock last traded at $13.14 and had previously closed at $13.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.13.

About Primo Water

Primo Water ( NASDAQ:PRMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

