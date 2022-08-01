Project Pai (PAI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,861.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.92 million and $6,861.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00064225 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015131 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,811,178,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,087,849 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

