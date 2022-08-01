Prosper (PROS) Price Hits $0.38

Prosper (PROS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Prosper has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $189,807.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prosper has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001755 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

