Prosper (PROS) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Prosper (PROS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Prosper has a market cap of $1.63 million and $145,194.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00111311 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001689 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00020546 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

