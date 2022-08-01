Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. 19,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.89. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $66,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,786.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,783,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

