Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Announces Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. 2,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,892. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,786.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 92,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,822 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

