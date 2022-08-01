Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Announces Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.
Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. 2,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,892. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.
In other news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,786.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,786.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.
