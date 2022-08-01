Public Index Network Market Capitalization Tops $210,128.67 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $210,128.67 and $111.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00615729 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.
Public Index Network Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.
Buying and Selling Public Index Network
