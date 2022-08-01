Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,179 shares during the period. Pure Storage comprises about 2.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GAM Holding AG owned 0.38% of Pure Storage worth $39,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after buying an additional 1,186,786 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pure Storage by 166.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,952,000 after buying an additional 990,059 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 692.0% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 595,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 520,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $28.73. 23,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $36.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.