Qcash (QC) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (QC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Qcash has a market capitalization of $37.77 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00627644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

Qcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

