Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 2,308 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $248.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

