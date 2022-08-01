Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 75,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $30.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

