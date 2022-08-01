Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,589,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,659,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

USRT opened at $58.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

