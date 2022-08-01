Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Tesla to $930.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $891.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $931.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $722.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $844.27. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.