Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADX. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX opened at $16.64 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

