QualTek Services (QTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect QualTek Services to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. On average, analysts expect QualTek Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QualTek Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QTEK opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44. QualTek Services has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of QualTek Services to $7.00 and set an “underperforrm” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
About QualTek Services
QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.
