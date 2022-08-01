QualTek Services (QTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect QualTek Services to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. On average, analysts expect QualTek Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

QualTek Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QTEK opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44. QualTek Services has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QualTek Services stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services Inc. ( NASDAQ:QTEK Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,373,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.69% of QualTek Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

QTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of QualTek Services to $7.00 and set an “underperforrm” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

About QualTek Services

(Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.