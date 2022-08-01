Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Stock Down 24.4 %

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure.

