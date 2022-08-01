Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Stock Down 24.4 %
Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.
About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (QNNTF)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.