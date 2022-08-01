Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $20,431.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.28 or 0.07144871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00152516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00256226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00683669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00594644 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005671 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,457,089 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

