Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0035

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Quark has a market cap of $992,665.04 and $83,494.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,832,874 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.