Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Qudian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,496. The company has a market capitalization of $271.98 million, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 21.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Qudian has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

About Qudian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qudian by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 673,532 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 1,408.0% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qudian by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 133,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Qudian by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qudian by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qudian Inc operates online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products. Qudian Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.