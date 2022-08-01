Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Qudian Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:QD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,496. The company has a market capitalization of $271.98 million, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 21.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Qudian has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.18.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products. Qudian Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
