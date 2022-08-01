Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average of $136.23. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 32.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 30,586 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $8,094,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

