Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in July

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,307.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QUILF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 198.33 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Quilter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Price Performance

OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.20 on Monday. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.