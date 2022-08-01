Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.89. 260,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,203,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 2,236,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail



Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

